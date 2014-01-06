ABC Family Picks Up Pair of Comedies

ABC Family has ordered a pair of comedy pilots to series, including one that reunites original Beverly Hills 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.

Mystery Girls follows two former detective TV show starlets (Spelling and Garth) who are brought back together by a real-life mystery. Spelling and Garth, as well as Maggie Malina serve as executive producers.

Young & Hungry centers around a wealthy tech entrepreneur who hires a young food blogger as his personal chef. The series is executive produced by Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, CBS Television Studios, Relativity Television, Jessica Rhoades and Ashley Tisdale.