ABC Family Picks Up ‘The Lying Game'
ABC Family has picked up the one-hour scripted drama The
Lying Game. The series joins three previously announced pick-ups, dramas The
Nine Lives of Chloe King and Switched at Birth and comedy series The Great
State of Georgia.
The Lying Game, based on the novel by Sara Shephard (Pretty
Little Liars), focuses on a foster child who discovers she has an identical
twin sister (both played by As the World Turns' Alexandra Chando). After the
twins' initial meeting, they engage in some identity swapping to uncover the
identity of their birth mother and figure out why they were separated.
The series is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association
with Warner Horizon Television, Charles Pratt, Jr. serves as executive producer
and writer withLeslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive producing.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.