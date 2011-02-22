ABC Family Picks Up ‘The Lying Game'

ABC Family has picked up the one-hour scripted drama The

Lying Game. The series joins three previously announced pick-ups, dramas The

Nine Lives of Chloe King and Switched at Birth and comedy series The Great

State of Georgia.

The Lying Game, based on the novel by Sara Shephard (Pretty

Little Liars), focuses on a foster child who discovers she has an identical

twin sister (both played by As the World Turns' Alexandra Chando). After the

twins' initial meeting, they engage in some identity swapping to uncover the

identity of their birth mother and figure out why they were separated.

The series is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association

with Warner Horizon Television, Charles Pratt, Jr. serves as executive producer

and writer withLeslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive producing.