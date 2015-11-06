ABC Family Picks Up Dramas ‘Guilt’, ‘Beyond’

ABC Family has picked up a pair of scripted dramas to series—the soapy Guilt and the supernatural Beyond. Guilt focuses on a young American woman in London who becomes the suspect in the murder of her roommate, bringing to mind Amanda Knox’s tribulations in Italy. Guilt is written, created and executive produced by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and Stephen McPherson will executive produce. It’s a coproduction of Sea to Sky Entertainment (a joint venture between Lionsgate Television and Thunderbird Films) and BV Family Productions, in association with ABC Family.

Beyond is about a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers supernatural abilities that propel him into the center of a perilous conspiracy. From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, Beyond is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf. Tim Kring, Zak Kadison, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are executive producers.

Both are hour-long programs.

ABC Family becomes Freeform in January.

“These two shows are an exciting part of our evolution into Freeform,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, ABC Family. “Guilt is a sexy, sophisticated event series whose European location feels bigger than anything we have ever done. Beyond introduces our audience to a new hero and takes them into a complex supernatural universe with great suspense and deep emotion.”

ABC Family recently announced a fifth season for Switched at Birth and a second one for Monica the Medium and Famous in Love.