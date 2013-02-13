ABC Family Orders Two Reality Series
ABC Family on Wednesday greenlit two new reality
series as the network continues to expand into unscripted programming.
The half-hour unscripted comedy Dancing Fools will be
hosted by Melissa Peterman, star of the network's comedy series Baby Daddy.
Dancing is from creator/executive producer Phil Gurin and produced by
the Gurin Company.
The Vineyard is a docu-soap following a group of
20-somethings summering in Martha's Vineyard. The series is created and
executive produced by Dave Broome and Brian Smith and produced by 25/7
Productions.
Both series will premiere this summer along with newscripted dramasThe Fosters and Twisted. Dancing Fools
and The Vineyard follow ABC Family's reality effort last summer, Beverly
Hills Nannies, which was not renewed.
