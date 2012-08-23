ABC Family Orders Two Drama Pilots

Continuing to bolster its original programming slate, ABC Family ordered pilots for a pair of dramas, The Fosters and Socio.

The Fosters is from Jennifer Lopez (who will serve as executive producer), and is about a multi-ethnic family of foster and biological kids being raised by two moms.

Simon Fields and Greg Gugliotta will also serve as executive producers.

Socio is a one-hour drama about a sixteen-year-old who becomes a main suspect when one of his high school classmates is murdered. It will be executive produced by Gavin Polone and Adam Milch.

"ABC Family continues to find and develop original programming that adds new dimension and depth to the storytelling we offer," said Kate Juergens, executive VP, original programming and development, ABC Family. "Both these shows are headed by wonderful executive producers who know the millennial space well and know how to connect with audiences."