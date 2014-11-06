ABC Family Orders Second Season of ‘Chasing Life’

ABC Family announced Thursday it has ordered a second season of hour-long drama Chasing Life.

The series will return with a Christmas-themed episode Dec. 9 as part of ABC Family’s “25 Days of Christmas” programming block.

“Through the laughter and the tears, our audience has connected with the characters and relationships in Chasing Life and we are thrilled to continue telling April’s courageous story,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development. “Chasing Life has found a home here.”

The drama follows an aspiring journalist (Italia Ricci) who discovers she has cancer.

The series is an adaptation of a Televisa Spanish-language Mexican TV series and is coproduced by BV Family Productions, Lionsgate and Televisa in association with ABC Family.

Sean Smith, Susanna Fogel, Joni Lefkowitz and Aaron Kaplan serve as executive producers.