ABC Family Orders Reality Series 'Beverly Hills Nannies'

As ABC Family President Michael Riley hinted at TCA lastmonth,

the millennial-skewing network is officially getting back into reality

programming,

On Thursday ABC Family ordered Beverly Hills Nannies, a docuseries following a group of nannies

working for families in the famous ZIP code. The series, which is from the

production studio behind the Beverly Hills and Orange County versions of the Real Housewives franchise, will begin

production this spring.

The network has also greenlit new comedy series Baby Daddy about a young man who

unexpectedly becomes a father when a baby girl is left on his doorstep by his

ex-girlfriend. The multi-camera project stars Chelsea Kane (Dancing With the Stars), Tahj Mowry (The Game) and Derek Theler (90210).

ABC Family has also renewed The Secret Life of the American Teenager for a fifth season, which

will take the series over the 100-episode mark, a first for the network.

In addition, Tori Spelling and Tia Mowry have been cast to

star in the holiday movie The

Mistle-Tones, which will anchor the network's "25 Days of Christmas" event.