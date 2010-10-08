ABC Family Orders More ‘Melissa& Joey'
ABC Family has given a backorder to the
Melissa Joan Hart/Joey Lawrence comedy Melissa & Joey, bringing the
series episode total to 30.
The network has also greenlit four more pilots
including a new drama from Brenda Hampton, the executive producer of the
network's The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
The pickups come on the heels of the cancellation
for new drama Huge, which received good critical notices but has been
averaging a paltry 1.9 million viewers.
Nevertheless, ABC Family is coming off
of its most watched quarter in key demos and total viewers averaging 380,000
viewers among adults 18-34 and 1.4 million total viewers.
The new pilots are:
Untitled
Brenda Hampton Project: a one-hour scripted drama to beexecutive
produced by Brenda Hampton isa groundbreaking and heartfelt look
at the lives and families of four ethnically-diverse teenage girls at a private
school in California. The pilot follows the girls and the challenges they face
at home -- challenges that include a parent with terminal cancer, a brother
with a behavioral disorder, and a father who parents with an unwaveringly
strict hand. Casting on the project is yet to be announced.
The
Great State of Georgia: an ABC Studios' half-hour,
multi-cam comedy series about an exuberant plus-sized performer from the south
and her science geek best friend who try to make headway in New York
City.
What Would Jane Do: a
one-hour scripted drama, follows 16-year-old Jane, who lands a job at a hip
retail company when they mistake her for an adult. Jane soon finds herself
juggling life as a regular teenager in high school and as an assistant to a
high powered executive in the cutthroat world of fashion...all while trying
to keep her true identity a secret.
The
Lying Game: a one-hour
scripted drama which follows Emma, a kind-hearted foster kid who can't catch a
break. She finds out she has an identical twin sister, Sutton, who - unlike
Emma - was adopted by wealthy parents and is seemingly living an ideal life.
