ABC Family Orders More ‘Melissa& Joey'

ABC Family has given a backorder to the

Melissa Joan Hart/Joey Lawrence comedy Melissa & Joey, bringing the

series episode total to 30.

The network has also greenlit four more pilots

including a new drama from Brenda Hampton, the executive producer of the

network's The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

The pickups come on the heels of the cancellation

for new drama Huge, which received good critical notices but has been

averaging a paltry 1.9 million viewers.

Nevertheless, ABC Family is coming off

of its most watched quarter in key demos and total viewers averaging 380,000

viewers among adults 18-34 and 1.4 million total viewers.

The new pilots are:

Untitled

Brenda Hampton Project: a one-hour scripted drama to beexecutive

produced by Brenda Hampton isa groundbreaking and heartfelt look

at the lives and families of four ethnically-diverse teenage girls at a private

school in California. The pilot follows the girls and the challenges they face

at home -- challenges that include a parent with terminal cancer, a brother

with a behavioral disorder, and a father who parents with an unwaveringly

strict hand. Casting on the project is yet to be announced.

The

Great State of Georgia: an ABC Studios' half-hour,

multi-cam comedy series about an exuberant plus-sized performer from the south

and her science geek best friend who try to make headway in New York

City.

What Would Jane Do: a

one-hour scripted drama, follows 16-year-old Jane, who lands a job at a hip

retail company when they mistake her for an adult. Jane soon finds herself

juggling life as a regular teenager in high school and as an assistant to a

high powered executive in the cutthroat world of fashion...all while trying

to keep her true identity a secret.

The

Lying Game: a one-hour

scripted drama which follows Emma, a kind-hearted foster kid who can't catch a

break. She finds out she has an identical twin sister, Sutton, who - unlike

Emma - was adopted by wealthy parents and is seemingly living an ideal life.