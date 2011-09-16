ABC Family Orders More 'Make It or Break It,' 'Lying Game'

ABC Family is bulking up its programming slate with a second

season order of Make It or Break It, a

back-order pick-up of The Lying Game

and the development of four new pilots, Michael Riley, president, ABC Family

announced Friday.

The announcement comes as ABC Family delivered a record summer primetime audience in total viewers, averaging 1.48 million, and in all three key female targets.

"ABC Family expanded its schedule to present three nights

of original programming this summer, and we saw our most successful on record,

one that gave us our very own 'triple-threat' -- Switched at Birth, The Secret

Life of the American Teenager and Pretty

Little Liars," said Riley.

"Joining this group of series will be another season of

the gymnastics drama Make It or Break It,

just in time to ignite Olympic fever, and a back-order of Warner Horizon's The Lying Game. Our momentum continues

to grow, and I'm thrilled with the strength of our schedule which includes a

great mix of returning favorites, breakout series and what are sure to be new

hits."

Pilots in production are Bunheads, a one-hour drama about

a Las Vegas showgirl whose life changes after marriage and a move to a small

town, executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Intercept, also a one-hour drama,

follows a group of crime-solving teenagers, and is executive produced and

written by Ray Wright.

Dan Berendsen is the executive producer of Baby Daddy, a half-hour comedy about a single man who is surprised

by the arrival of a newborn daughter. Village

People is a multi-camera, half-hour comedy about a single career woman who

adopts a baby from a teen mother, and is executive produced by Meg DeLoatch.