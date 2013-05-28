ABC Family Orders Fourth Season of 'Melissa & Joey'
One day before its third season premiere, Melissa &
Joey has been picked up for a fourth season.
ABC Family also ordered additional episodes for the comedy's
third season, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. The extra episodes will air
sometime in 2014. With the new pickups, Melissa & Joey will become
the first ABC Family comedy to reach 100 episodes.
Melissa & Joey was the net's most-watched comedy
premiere.
"One hundred episodes is a great accomplishment for any
series and we are thrilled to give Melissa & Joey the opportunity to
achieve this milestone, as they've delivered hundreds and hundreds of laughs
over the seasons," said Kate Juergens, executive VP, programming and
development and chief creative officer, ABC Family.
The pickup was first
reported by Deadline.
