ABC Family Orders Fourth Season of 'Melissa & Joey'

One day before its third season premiere, Melissa &

Joey has been picked up for a fourth season.





ABC Family also ordered additional episodes for the comedy's

third season, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. The extra episodes will air

sometime in 2014. With the new pickups, Melissa & Joey will become

the first ABC Family comedy to reach 100 episodes.



Melissa & Joey was the net's most-watched comedy

premiere.





"One hundred episodes is a great accomplishment for any

series and we are thrilled to give Melissa & Joey the opportunity to

achieve this milestone, as they've delivered hundreds and hundreds of laughs

over the seasons," said Kate Juergens, executive VP, programming and

development and chief creative officer, ABC Family.





The pickup was first

reported by Deadline.