ABC Family Orders First Procedural Drama

ABC Family is getting into the procedural game, ordering Stitchers to series on Monday.

Stitchers follows a group a woman who gets recruited into to covert government agency that enters the minds of the recently deceased to investigate unsolved murders and other mysteries. The pilot was written by Jeffrey A. Schechter, who will executive produce alongside Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken.

The network also renewed freshman comedy Young & Hungry for a second season.