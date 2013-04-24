ABC Family Orders 'Chasing Life' to Series

ABC Family has greenlit the one-hour drama series Chasing

Life (formerly titled Terminales) to series.

Chasing Life, an adaptation of a Televisa Spanish-language series, follows Boston journalist April (Italia Ricci) as she copes with a cancer

diagnosis amid family pressures, career ambitions and a budding romance with a coworker. The drama starts production in July for a premiere in early 2014.

Aaron Kaplan (GCB, Terra Nova),

Susanna Fogel and Joni Lefkowitz serve as executive producers. Televisa will coproduce

the series with BV Family Productions and Lionsgate.

Chasing Life joins new summer dramasFosters and Twisted with series orders at the network.