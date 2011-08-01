ABC Family Orders 22 Episodes of 'Switched at Birth'
ABC Family has ordered an additional 22 episodes of its
original series Switched at Birth for
its full first series order, Michael Riley, president, ABC Family announced
Monday.
The series, which will air its summer finale on August 8,
will return in early 2012. It has become ABC Family's second in most total
viewers, trailing behind The Secret Life of
the American Teenager.
"Viewers have
fallen in love with this show, just as we did when we first saw it," said
Riley. "We set out this year to bring viewers more original content than ever
before, all with the trademarks of our bright, authentic, quality storytelling.
We're so thrilled to see this series become a break-out hit this summer and
become a key component of our programming lineup into next year."
