ABC Family Orders 22 Episodes of 'Switched at Birth'

ABC Family has ordered an additional 22 episodes of its

original series Switched at Birth for

its full first series order, Michael Riley, president, ABC Family announced

Monday.

The series, which will air its summer finale on August 8,

will return in early 2012. It has become ABC Family's second in most total

viewers, trailing behind The Secret Life of

the American Teenager.

"Viewers have

fallen in love with this show, just as we did when we first saw it," said

Riley. "We set out this year to bring viewers more original content than ever

before, all with the trademarks of our bright, authentic, quality storytelling.

We're so thrilled to see this series become a break-out hit this summer and

become a key component of our programming lineup into next year."