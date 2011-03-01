ABC Family Names Bowman Senior VP, Original Programming & Development

Brooke Bowman was promoted to senior vice president of original programming & development, ABC Family, the network announced Tuesday.

Bowman, under the direction of Executive VP Kate Juergens, will oversee the creative aspects and production of ABC Family's original series and movies. She serves as the programming executive responsible for The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which is the network's highest rated series, in addition to Make It or Break It,Greek, and the upcoming series Switched at Birth, which will premiere later this year.

Bowman earlier served as vice president, original programming & development for ABC Family.