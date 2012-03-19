ABC Family Hopes to Sizzle in Summer With Three New Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

ABC Family will debut two new scripted series and one reality series this summer, giving the network three nights of original programming, network executives announced in advance of its Monday afternoon upfront presentation in New York.

The network will debut on June 11 its previously announced drama series Bunheads, which focuses on a Las Vegas showgirl who decides to settle down and work at her new mother-in-law's dance school; and on June 20 comedy series Baby Daddy, in which a young man (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) enlists the help of family and friends to help raise a baby left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend, according to network executives.

Also on the docket for the summer is the July 11 premiere of reality show Beverly Hills Nannies. The docuseries, from the production company of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County, follows the lives of a group of nannies working for families in the posh and exclusive Beverly Hills area.

The network will kick off its summer lineup with the June 5 returns of veteran scripted drama series Pretty Little Liars and series Jane By Design, said network officials.