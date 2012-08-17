ABC Family Hands Out Renewals to Three Series

ABC Family announced Friday renewals to three of its original series, giving additional seasons to Melissa & Joey, Switched at Birth and Baby Daddy. The network also gave its newest series Bunheads a back-order pickup.

Switched at Birth (which airs the rest of its first season beginning Sept. 4) and the rest of Bunheads' first season will debut in the winter. Melissa & Joey and Baby Daddy will premiere their new seasons next spring.

"Two years ago we embarked on a bold strategy to grow the breadth and scope of original programming and create a Wednesday night summer comedy destination," said Michael Riley, president, ABC Family. "The new series have resonated with our viewers, and the combination of drama, comedy and reality brings great depth to our lineup. Our stable of strong series continues to grow, and I'm thrilled with the strength of our schedule."

ABC Family also confirmed Friday that the network will not be renewing Jane By Design for a second season.