ABC Family Greenlights Tori Spelling Comedy Pilot

ABC Family will produce three new comedy pilots, including one featuring former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling, the network announced Friday.

Spelling will produce and star in Mystery Girls, which follows a former TV star who is lured into solving mysteries with her former mystery TV show co-star, said network officials.

Other pilots include Work Mom, written by Grant Levy and Dominik Rothbard (Bunheads) about a executive at a digital marketing firm who hires her recently unemployed mother; and Young and Hungry, executive produced by Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men)and Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) about a well-off young tech entrepreneur who hires a feisty young food blogger to be his personal chef.

These orders follow on the heels of ABC Family pick-ups of freshman series The Fosters and Twisted, as well as the third season of Switched at Birth and Baby Daddy and the fourth season of Melissa & Joey.