ABC Family Greenlights Three Pilots

ABC Family continues to bolster its original programming slate, ordering a pair of comedy pilots and a drama to begin production this fall.



Terminales, based on the Mexican show of the same name, is a one-hour drama that follows a young woman after she is diagnosed with a terminal illness. The two comedies are Phys Ed, a multicamera laugher about a former high school jock who returns to teach at his alma mater, and Continuing Fred, about a slacker who finds her purpose teaching at a local elementary school.

"ABC Family is synonymous with groundbreaking dramas, and this summer we found additional strength with our comedy lineup. These pilots will further our strength in both areas and add to our existing slate," said Kate Juergens, executive VP, original programming and development, ABC Family.

These join the previously announced drama pilots The Fosters, from executive producer Jennifer Lopez and Socio, from executive producer Gavin Polone.

