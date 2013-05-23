ABC Family Greenlights Summer Game Show

ABC Family has picked up new game show Spell-Mageddon, adding the hour-long series to its expanding summer

lineup.

Spell-Mageddon puts

contestants in a spelling bee where they will have to spell increasingly

difficult words while dealing with distractions. The series is executive

produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman and Leslie Greif of Thinkfactory Media.

Spell-Mageddon,

premiering July 24 at 9 p.m., joins ABC Family's other new summer reality fare DancingFoolsandThe Vineyard, as well as dramas ChasingLife, TheFostersandTwisted.