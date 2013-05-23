ABC Family Greenlights Summer Game Show
ABC Family has picked up new game show Spell-Mageddon, adding the hour-long series to its expanding summer
lineup.
Spell-Mageddon puts
contestants in a spelling bee where they will have to spell increasingly
difficult words while dealing with distractions. The series is executive
produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman and Leslie Greif of Thinkfactory Media.
Spell-Mageddon,
premiering July 24 at 9 p.m., joins ABC Family's other new summer reality fare DancingFoolsandThe Vineyard, as well as dramas ChasingLife, TheFostersandTwisted.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.