ABC Family Greenlights Comedy Pilots

ABC Family has given the go ahead to two comedy pilots. The first is an untitled project is executive produced by and stars Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence. The half hour multi-camera series would star Hart as the grown up daughter of a political dynasty, who has to take care of her niece and nephew after a political scandal. Lawrence plays “Jack,” a character who moves in with the family as their live-in “Manny.”

The untitled Michael Jacobs project follows a young dad, recently layed off from his architecture firm, who becomes a mentor to his middle daughter, while his veterinarian wife bonds with the older daughter. Jacobs was the creator of Boy Meets World and Charles in Charge.

The pilots will be shot in Los Angeles in the Fall.