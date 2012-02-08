ABC Family Greenlights 'Bunheads'
ABC Family has greenlit a new drama, Bunheads (working title), Michael Riley, president of ABC Family, announced Wednesday.
The series follows a Las Vegas showgirl as she -- after impulsively marrying -- relocates to a small coastal town to work in her new mother-in-law's dance school. Bunheads is executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and will begin production in spring 2012, along with ABC Family's two other recently announced series, Baby Daddy and Beverly Hills Nannies.
"Amy and I had a great collaboration on Gilmore Girls, which continues to find new fans here on ABC Family, and I look forward to this new partnership being just as successful. Her vision for Bunheads aligns beautifully with our brand and is a wonderful addition to ABC Family's original programming slate," said Kate Juergens, executive VP, original programming and development, ABC Family.
