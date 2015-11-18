ABC Family Goes Straight to Series With ‘Dead of Summer’

ABC Family has given a straight-to-series order to horror drama Dead of Summer, from Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis (Lost, Once Upon a Time), along with Once Upon a Time writer Ian Goldberg. Set in the late 1980s, school is out for the summer, and “a sun-drenched season of firsts” beckons the counselors at Camp Clearwater, according to ABC Family, which calls the concept “part coming-of-age story, part supernatural horror story.”

“Dead of Summer is about what happens when summer camp goes wrong–really, really wrong. The horror genre is new for us and I’m thrilled to have Adam, Eddy and Ian bring their immeasurable talent to our network and usher us into this new space,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, ABC Family.

Dead of Summer will be produced by ABC Signature Studios and Kitsis/Horowitz. Horowitz, Kitsis and Goldberg will write and executive produce the series.

ABC Family will be renamed Freeform in January.