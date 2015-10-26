ABC Family Gives 'Monica the Medium' Second Season

ABC Family has picked up a second season of its original reality series Monica the Medium, produced by Dave Caplan’s Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate TV. The first season finale, which sees Monica do her first group reading with mothers who have lost their children, airs Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

“Monica has changed lives for the better and given comfort and closure to family members while exploring her unique ability,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, ABC Family. “She connects as well with our audience as she does with [spirits].”

Executive produced by Caplan, along with Malachi McGlone, Monica the Medium centers on a college student navigating friends, family, relationships and the fact that she can, according to ABC Family, talk to dead people.

“Together with our marvelous partners at ABC Family, we remain fascinated, charmed and proud of Monica, her friends and family as they continue to reveal both the everyday and the extraordinary moments of their lives with audiences,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP, alternative programming, Lionsgate Television. “As Lionsgate continues to build its presence in unscripted programming, this is one of the shows leading the way.”

ABC Family becomes Freeform in January.