ABC Family Gives 'The Lying Game' a Second Season

ABC

Family announced Tuesday it has renewed its drama The Lying Game for a second

season.

Production is

scheduled to begin this summer for a winter premiere.

The series

premiered to a 0.5 rating in 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers. Viewership for The Lying

Game did increase by 28% in W18-34 in the second half of show's first

season, including three consecutive weeks of series highs in the demo.

The Lying Game

is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon

Television and is executive produced by Charles Pratt, Jr., Leslie Morgenstein

and Gina Girolamo.