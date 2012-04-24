ABC Family Gives 'The Lying Game' a Second Season
ABC
Family announced Tuesday it has renewed its drama The Lying Game for a second
season.
Production is
scheduled to begin this summer for a winter premiere.
The series
premiered to a 0.5 rating in 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers. Viewership for The Lying
Game did increase by 28% in W18-34 in the second half of show's first
season, including three consecutive weeks of series highs in the demo.
The Lying Game
is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon
Television and is executive produced by Charles Pratt, Jr., Leslie Morgenstein
and Gina Girolamo.
