ABC Family Gives 'Jane By Design' Full-Season Order

ABC Family has given its freshman series Jane By Design a full-season order,

picking up an additional eight episodes to bring its total count to 18, a

network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The back-eight episodes will air this summer as part of ABCFamily's slate that includes new comedy Baby

Daddy, new drama Bunheads and new

reality series Beverly Hills Nannies.

Jane By Design,

about a high schooler who finds herself working in the world of high fashion,

finished February as the top scripted cable series in the Tuesday 9 p.m. hour

among females 12-34 with a 1.7 rating and 781,000 viewers, according to ABC

family. The series airs the last episode of its initial 10-episode order next

Tuesday, Mar. 6.

Deadline first

reported the story.