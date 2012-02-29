ABC Family Gives 'Jane By Design' Full-Season Order
ABC Family has given its freshman series Jane By Design a full-season order,
picking up an additional eight episodes to bring its total count to 18, a
network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
The back-eight episodes will air this summer as part of ABCFamily's slate that includes new comedy Baby
Daddy, new drama Bunheads and new
reality series Beverly Hills Nannies.
Jane By Design,
about a high schooler who finds herself working in the world of high fashion,
finished February as the top scripted cable series in the Tuesday 9 p.m. hour
among females 12-34 with a 1.7 rating and 781,000 viewers, according to ABC
family. The series airs the last episode of its initial 10-episode order next
Tuesday, Mar. 6.
Deadline first
reported the story.
