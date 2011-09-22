ABC Family to Debut First Movie Musical 'Elixir'
ABC Family announced Thursday that it will premiere its
first movie musical, Elixir, in 2012,
with production beginning Sept. 26 in Pittsburgh.
The two-hour musical will star Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), as Harper, a
former Broadway dancer-turned choreographer whose daughter quits dancing in
order to wed supposed playboy Marco. Harper commits herself to stopping the marriage, and in
the process, accidentally drinks an elixir that turns her 30 years younger.
Elixir will be
directed by Sanaa Hamri and executive produced by Debra Martin and Chase and
Terry Rossio, who also wrote the script, alongside Jaylnn Bailey. Gaylyn
Fraiche will also produce.
