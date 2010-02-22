ABC Family is Coming of Age

ABC Family, whose $2.9 billion acquisition by The Walt Disney Co. in 2001 drew heat from many observers as a

multi-billion-dollar blunder by then-Disney chief Michael Eisner, appears to

have begun pulling its weight around the Mouse House.

Last year marked ABC Family's most-watched season. It was also the first

year in the network's more than three-decade history that it was ranked among

the top 10 basic cable networks in primetime among total viewers and adults

18-49 and 18-34, according to network data.

ABC Family's rise has been driven by a wave of successful original series

including The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Greek and Make

It or Break It. The network generally owns its shows and has exploited its

new content around the world; Greek, for instance, airs in some 200

countries.

But the cable outlet is making some inroads off the air as well. A

college-based guerilla marketing program created at the network called

Fambassadors-which launched, perhaps not coincidentally, at the same time as

the current crop of hit originals-is now catching the attention of other Disney

divisions. The ABC broadcast network is among the Disney companies thinking

about adopting the program to promote its own fare.

ABC Family's increasingly significant collaboration with other Disney

divisions represents a coming of age. "People say Disney does synergy better

than anybody, and they're right. You'll see promos on ABC for our shows and we

will, come August, use the network dramatically to push the fall schedule on

ABC," says ABC Family President Paul Lee, who joined the network in 2004. "Our

network wasn't strong enough when I joined; now we can help ABC and they can

help us and, really, it's a symbiotic relationship."

The marketing teams at the various Disney divisions share best practices,

and word of Fambassadors made its way to ABC as the network was itself

exploring how to tap into students on college campuses.

ABC Family Director of Original Programming Marci Cooperstein created the

Fambassadors marketing program. She got the green light for the idea after

presenting it in 2008 during the network's annual "Pitch Off," a session in

which Lee invites staff to pitch business ideas for any department at the

network.

Cooperstein runs the program at nominal cost, by compensating a network of

college interns with course credit they receive for serving as "ambassadors"

for the brand. Fambassadors spread the word via social networks and are key

participants in identifying opportunities for big-impact events. One of the

most successful events was pegged to Greek during the University of Florida's homecoming. Some 60,000 people

attended the festivities, which included appearances by the cast and promos

shown on a Jumbotron.

Fambassadors was launched in summer 2008 at three schools: Cooperstein's

alma mater UCLA, USC and

UC-Berkeley. She doubled the number of schools in the second cycle, and is

currently recruiting Fambassadors at 15 schools across the country for the next

cycle.

ABC Family targets Gen Y, or "Millennials"-people born from 1976 to 1996,

who are now 13 to 34 years old. "I was impressed by what we all witnessed with

the Millennial interest in President Obama's campaign, the fact that young

people were really taken by a movement and wanted to invest their time in it,"

says Cooperstein, who says she was an "internship-a-holic" in college. "I was

thinking how great it would be if we could figure out a way to galvanize our

ABC Family fans to have more clout by arranging some to have internships to

help promote our programs."

Lee says the cause and effect of any marketing ploy is always difficult to

measure, but that Fambassadors' value is undeniable. "Certainly, Fambassadors

coincided with a big growth in our originals," he says. "Each of our originals

is hitting it out of the park. You've got to believe all the different parts of

our marketing contribute to that success. How much we put against a cable buy,

guerilla tactics like this, a movie-theater buy is difficult to tell. But we

believe it's working."

The program also is proving that it can play a role in development,

according to Lee. "A critical part of our success is having our finger on the

pulse of what Millennials think and want," he says. "The Fambassadors program

allows us not just to show off shows, have screenings and create buzz, but it

puts our ears to the ground."

Pretty soon, the Millennials will dominate the 18-49 audience, and ABC

Family is positioned well as a test bed for how to reach them on behalf of the

whole company. As Lee explains: "We can test tactics, and if we see them work,

we can rush down the corridors to our sister networks and say, 'Look at this;

why don't you try it?'"

A Nation of Fambassadors

ABC Family's third cycle of Fambassadors will be

tasked largely with promoting the March 14 premiere of ABC Family TV movie Cutting

Edge, April 18 movie Beauty and the Briefcase and the March 29

return of freshman comedy series 10 Things I Hate About You.

Fambassadors' participation is staggered, so the internship tends to be

available year-round. Interns are also likely to be deployed for the summer

launch of three new series, dramas Pretty Little Liars and Huge

and comedy Melissa and Joey.

The first cycle of the program was conducted at UCLA, USC

and UC Berkeley. The second cycle involved these schools, plus University

of Tennessee, Indiana University

and University of

Florida.

Here's a list of colleges and universities where Fambassadors are being

recruited for the third cycle of the program:

Ohio State

Boston University

Emerson College

Indiana University

Michigan State

University

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of North

Carolina

USC

University of Tennessee

UT Austin

University of Wisconsin

- Madison

UCLA