ABC Family Cancels ‘Twisted’

ABC Family will not be moving forward with Twisted, canceling the freshman drama after just one season.

The mystery drama debuted to solid numbers last summer, premiering to 1.61 million viewers on June 11, 2013, and averaged 1.49 million viewers for the summer. When the series returned for the second half of its season this past February however, viewership dropped off, drawing just 777,000 viewers for its April 1 finale.

Last week, Twisted star Avan Jogia was cast in the title role of Spike’s Tut miniseries, where he will star alongside Ben Kingsley.

Earlier on Wednesday, the network renewedSwitched at Birth for a fourth season.