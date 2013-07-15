ABC Family Cancels 'The Lying Game'

ABC Family will not order a third season of drama The Lying Game, a network spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The series originally premiered in August 2011 with its second season debuting in January and airing on Tuesdays out of Pretty Little Liars. Its finale last March drew 1.1 million total viewers.

By comparison, ABC Family's two new summer launches - Twisted and The Fosters - averaged 1.6 million and 1.8 million viewers, respectively, in their most recent episodes. The fate of Amy Sherman-Palladino drama Bunheads is still undetermined.