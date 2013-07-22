ABC Family Cancels 'Bunheads'

ABC Family has decided on the fate of Bunheads. The network will not bring back the series for a second season, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The drama from Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino premiered to

1.6 million viewers last summer, but by the end of its run drew just

over 1 million viewers. Bunheads wrapped its first and only

season back in February and had been on the bubble ever since. ABC

Family's two new summer launches -- Twisted and The Fosters -- have averaged 1.6 million and 1.8 million viewers, respectively, in their most recent episodes.

"Bunheads is a wonderful series that we are very proud to have aired. The series had amazing storytelling, the most talented cast and a passionate and loyal fan base," said the spokesperson. "Recognizing all of this, we took extra time to try and find ways to bring the series back for another season, but in the end it simply wasn't possible. We wish the cast and crew the best in their future endeavors."

Last week, ABC Family also canceled The Lying Game.