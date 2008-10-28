ABC Family Adds Third Pilot to Fall Production

ABC Family has added new pilot, Perfect 10, to their fall production, joining already scheduled pilots, 10 Things I Hate About You and Ruby and the Rockits.

Written and executive produced by Holly Sorenson along with the SuperDelicious team of Adam Cohen, Cara Tapper and Joanna Vernetti, Perfect 10 follows the lives of four competitive teen gymnasts as they work their way toward the Olympics.

“We loved this millennial drama and its compelling characters right way,” said Kate Juergens, executive vice president, original series programming & development, ABC Family. “We're excited to be working with both Holly and the SuperDelicious team, and adding Perfect 10 to ABC Family’s existing slate of pilots.”

Perfect 10, 10 Things I Hate About You and Ruby and the Rockits will all go into production this fall in Los Angeles.