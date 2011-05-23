ABC Family Acquires Premiere Rights for 'Pirates 4'

ABC Family has acquired the premiere rights to Walt Disney Pictures' Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, it was announced on Monday.

Pirates is currently scheduled to premiere on the network in 2013.

"Audiences

love this franchise the world over for its excitement, charm and

all-out sense of good fun. We're thrilled to add this installment, in

addition to the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films, to our

theatrical slate," said Tom Zappala, EVP, program acquisitions & scheduling, ABC Cable Networks Group.

The fourth film of the popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

returns star Johnny Depp in the title role of Jack Sparrow, and

Geoffrey Rush as his nemesis, Hector Barbossa. Newcomers Penelope Cruz

and Ian McShane join the cast.

The film was released in theaters on May 20.