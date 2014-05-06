ABC Extends Jimmy Kimmel

ABC has signed late night host Jimmy Kimmel to a contract extension, B&C has confirmed.

The two-year deal will keep Kimmel on the network through January 2017. Kimmel has hosted his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live since 2003.

The new deal comes as ABC’s late night rivals NBC and CBS have been undergoing major changes.

For NBC, Jimmy Fallon has taken over as host of The Tonight Show with Seth Meyers succeeding him at Late Night. CBS will undergo its big change next year when David Letterman retires from Late Show, with Stephen Colbert tapped to replace him; CBS will also have a new Late Late Show host with Craig Ferguson leaving at the end of this year.