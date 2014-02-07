ABC Extends Deals for AMAs, 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

ABC and dick clark productions announced Friday that they have extended their licensing agreements for the American Music Awards and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. The AMAs have been extended for nine years through the 2022-23 season and the New Year's Eve special for 10 years through 2023-24.

The 2013 AMAs drew a 4.5 Nielsen live-plus-same day among viewers 18-49—the best for the show in four years. New Year's Rockin' Eve hit a 13-year high in total viewers in its most recent installment, bringing in 22.8 million.

Ryan Seacrest extended his deal with dcp last October to host New Years Rockin' Eve through 2017.