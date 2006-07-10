ABC Expands Rou's Role

ABC Entertainment has promoted Alison Rou to the role of VP, media relations. Reporting to Hope Hartman, who also holds a VP title, Rou will work with current executives overseeing PR for primetime scripted series, movies and specials.

Rou was previously in charge of publicity for ABC shows including Dancing with the Stars, Commander in Chief and The Bachelor.

Prior to joining ABC she handled PR campaigns, including for CSI, while with Alliance Atlantis Entertainment.