ABC To Erect A VOD Paywall On Jan. 6

ABC is following Fox with a new policy that will limit access to its newest TV episodes to authenticated pay-TV subs, Hulu Plus customers and consumers who pay directly for them via iTunes and Amazon Instant Video.

According to an FAQ posted by ABC explaining the change, the new policies enter play on January 6. After that date, consumers who get TV service from a participating MVPD or subscribe to Hulu Plus get next-day access to new TV episodes. All others will have to pay for them or wait a week. GigaOm first reported of the policy sift on Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, eight MVPDs have deals in place with to obtain next-day access to ABC’s new shows: AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Systems, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Google Fiber, Midcontinent Communications and Verizon FiOS TV. Customers of those providers will need to sign in with their authentication credentials at WatchABC.com or via the Watch ABC app.

