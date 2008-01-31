ABC Entertainment Promotes Bracco to VP, Alternative Series and Specials

ABC Entertainment promoted Mark Bracco to vice president of alternative series and specials.

Bracco oversees all specials for the network, including the Academy Awards, as well as series including Supernanny.

He continues to report to senior VPs Vicki Drummer and John Saade, the duo who replaced Andrea Wong when she left for Lifetime Television.

Bracco joined ABC in 2001 as an entertainment producer for Good Morning America. Previously, he helped to launch Access Hollywood as a producer and also worked for TV Guide.

“His previous experience as a producer at Good Morning America and entertainment journalist at Access Hollywood gives him unique insight in developing reality series and specials,” Drummer said.

“Mark has been instrumental in the success of our awards shows including the Academy Awards, the CMA Awards and the American Music Awards,” Saade added.