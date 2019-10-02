ABC Gives ‘Emergence’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 29).

On the strength of 362.6 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s Emergence is the most-promoted show in our ranking — and the network also grabs second place for Stumptown.

For the second week in a row, our top five is entirely taken over by traditional broadcasters hyping their fall line-ups, with NBC taking both third and fourth place for Bluff City Law and This Is Us, and Fox closing out the ranking with its promo for The Masked Singer.