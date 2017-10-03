ABC Digital Launches Six-Part ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Web Series

ABC Digital Studios is launching a six-part web series called Grey’s Anatomy: Post-Op to commemorate the 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The series goes live Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Gordon James, who plays Nurse Gregory on the show, will host. Each week leading up to the 300th episode, which happens Nov. 9, James will be joined by cast, writers, producers and crew members as they look back at over a decade’s worth of memorable moments. Each episode will offer a peek into upcoming episodes from the 14th season.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt and Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins.

The drama was created by Shonda Rhimes. She’s an executive producer, along with Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman.

Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Studios.