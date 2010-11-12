ABC Developing Shows Featuring Cable Stars

ABC Media Productions is in development on at least two

programs that could air on any one of the media conglomerates television

platforms, including network, cable or syndication.

ABC is pairing Tori Spelling, whose reality shows with her

family have performed solidly for Oxygen, with Bravo's Jeff Lewis, who stars in

real estate show, Flipping Out. The

LA Times' Joe Flint first reported the news. Ironically, both stars appear

on cable networks owned by NBC Universal.

Also in development at ABC is a talk/cooking hybrid show with

Food Network star Danny Boome, who hosts Rescue

Chef on the Scripps-owned network.

An ABC spokesman would only say, "we do have shows in development

but we do not comment on the development slate."

While either show could be an option for various ABC

platforms, network daytime is probably not one of them. The network currently

airs four shows in daytime -- General Hospital,

One Life to Live, All My Children and The View -- and none of those shows are expected to go off the air

anytime soon. That means the only way the network could put on a new show in

daytime is to wrench another hour away from affiliates, and that's unlikely.

Syndication is a possibility, especially because ABC

stations have an hour to fill due to the departure of CBS Television

Distribution's Oprah next fall. Most

of those stations have already determined what they will put in the time period,

but considering the rate of failure in daytime television, stations could be

rotating programs through that hour for a few years before they settle on a

show. A successful syndication launch requires that a show be picked up in all

major markets, so ABC's best bet is if all eight (two ABC-owned stations in

Flint, Mich., and Toledo, Ohio are being sold to SJL Broadcasting) stations

were on board.ABC's distribution arm could then sell the show to stations across the country.

Finally, ABC Media Studios also could develop shows for its

own cable networks or to be distributed to networks owned by other media

conglomerates.