ABC Developing ‘Muppet Show’ Reboot

ABC is continuing the TV revival craze, though it’s reaching a bit further into the past.

The network is developing a new series around The Muppets, the popular group of puppet characters created by Jim Henson in the 1950s, according to multiple reports. The project is being led by Big Bang Theory cocreator Bill Prady and Anger Management’s Bob Kushell.

Details about the series are being kept under wraps, but the show reportedly has a logline of: “The Muppets excitedly gather at ABC for a meeting about the new Muppet Show. However, the show will not move forward unless Miss Piggy signs on.”

ABC did not immediately respond for comment.

Prady started his career working for Henson in 1982 writing for The Jim Henson Hour. He remained with the series until 1990, a year after Henson's death.

The Muppets were first created by Henson in 1955, airing during Sam and Friends from 1955-61 before going on to appear on late-night talk shows and commercials and becoming a regular part of Sesame Street in 1969. In 1976, a comedy-variety series, The Muppet Show, began airing until 1981. The franchise has also spawned multiple movies including The Great Muppet Caper and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Disney revived the film franchise in 2010 with The Muppets; a sequel, Muppets Most Wanted, was released in 2014.