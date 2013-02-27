ABC to Debut 'Mistresses' on May 27
ABC has announced premiere dates for two of its summer
series, setting new drama Mistresses for
May 27 at 10 p.m.
The ninth season of The
Bachelorette will premiere on May 20 at 9 p.m. before moving to its
regular time slot at 8 p.m. the following week, leading into Mistresses.
The new Bachelorette will be revealed during the live The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on
Monday, March 11.
