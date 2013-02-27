ABC to Debut 'Mistresses' on May 27

ABC has announced premiere dates for two of its summer

series, setting new drama Mistresses for

May 27 at 10 p.m.





The ninth season of The

Bachelorette will premiere on May 20 at 9 p.m. before moving to its

regular time slot at 8 p.m. the following week, leading into Mistresses.





The new Bachelorette will be revealed during the live The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on

Monday, March 11.



