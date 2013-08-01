ABC Completes Upfront Advertising Sales
ABC finished its upfront advertising sales, according to a
source familiar with the situation.
Pricing was in the high single-digits and volume was down
slightly from last year's $2.4 billion. Like most of the broadcasters, ABC's
ratings were down last season.
ABC is the last of the broadcast networks to report
completing its upfront sales. NBCwas reported to be done with its sales earlier this week. The CW, Fox and
CBS were done weeks ago.
The protracted negations were the result of a market that
turned out to be a bit softer than expected.
Most of the major cable network groups are also
done with their upfront sales. Groups reportedly done with their sales include
Viacom, Fox Cable, Turner Broadcasting, Discovery Communication, NBCU Cable and
Crown Media.
