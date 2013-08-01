ABC Completes Upfront Advertising Sales

ABC finished its upfront advertising sales, according to a

source familiar with the situation.





Pricing was in the high single-digits and volume was down

slightly from last year's $2.4 billion. Like most of the broadcasters, ABC's

ratings were down last season.





ABC is the last of the broadcast networks to report

completing its upfront sales. NBCwas reported to be done with its sales earlier this week. The CW, Fox and

CBS were done weeks ago.





The protracted negations were the result of a market that

turned out to be a bit softer than expected.





Most of the major cable network groups are also

done with their upfront sales. Groups reportedly done with their sales include

Viacom, Fox Cable, Turner Broadcasting, Discovery Communication, NBCU Cable and

Crown Media.