ABC Completes Most Big Upfront Deals
ABC said it had completed upfront ad deals with the major media agencies.
The upfront has been characterized as somewhat weaker than expected and not as strong as last year in terms of volume and pricing.
According to people familiar with the negotiations, ABC was able to get prices increases in the 4% to 5% range, down a tick from last year’s levels.
Last week, CBS said it was done with most of its upfront negotiations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.