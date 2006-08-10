ABC Combines News Production Units
ABC News is folding its long-form documentary unit into ABC News Productions to become a one-stop shop for a host of platforms.
The new unit, dubbed ABC News All Media, will produce both inhouse and for others. ABC already has produced news programs for A&E, Discovery, Court TV, Lifetime, and National Geographic.
The new unit will be headed by Rudy Bednar as executive producer and director. He had been EP of the documentary unit and before that producer for 20/20 and Prime Time Live.
Lisa Zeff continues as executive producer at ABC News Productions, reporting to Bednar.
