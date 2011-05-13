ABC Cancels ‘V,' ‘Brothers & Sisters'

As ABC picked up nine pilots on Friday, it has cancelled six existing series, including V, Brothers & Sisters and four freshman shows.

The Sunday night ensemble drama Brothers & Sisters recently wrapped its fifth season and had been on cancellation watch for weeks because of its declining ratings.

Alien invasion remake V, starring Elizabeth Mitchell, hit a sophomore slump when it returned for season two in January.

Also out is rookie cop drama Detroit 1-8-7 which starred Michael Imperioli, and the family superhero drama No Ordinary Family starring Michael Chiklis and Julie Benz.

Midseason entries Mr. Sunshine, the workplace comedy starring Matthew Perry and the Shonda Rhimes medical drama Off the Map are also dead.