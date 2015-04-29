ABC Cancels ‘Revenge’ After Four Seasons

ABC has canceled Sunday night drama Revenge after four seasons, B&C has confirmed.

The soapy drama will end its run following its May 10 finale. The drama starred Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe.

Revenge was one of ABC’s best newcomers in 2011, when it aired on Wednesdays. However, the series was moved to the lower-rated Sunday night and saw its ratings dwindle. Its most recent episode drew just a 1.0 rating in the advertiser-preferred adults 18-49 demo and 4.45 million total viewers.

Entertainment Weekly was first to report the news.