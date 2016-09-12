Trending

ABC Cancels ‘Mistresses’

By

ABC drama Mistresses won’t be returning, confirmed ABC, following its fourth season finale.

The show debuted in 2013. Karen Kim and April Malloy are in the cast; Kim’s character was killed off in the finale.

ABC did not comment, other than a spokesperson confirming that there would not be a season five. Based on the UK series of the same name, Mistresses is centered on the “scandalous lives of a sexy and sassy group of four girlfriends,” according to ABC, “each on her own path to self-discovery.”

The finale Sept. 5 rated a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen.