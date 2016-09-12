ABC Cancels ‘Mistresses’

ABC drama Mistresses won’t be returning, confirmed ABC, following its fourth season finale.

The show debuted in 2013. Karen Kim and April Malloy are in the cast; Kim’s character was killed off in the finale.

ABC did not comment, other than a spokesperson confirming that there would not be a season five. Based on the UK series of the same name, Mistresses is centered on the “scandalous lives of a sexy and sassy group of four girlfriends,” according to ABC, “each on her own path to self-discovery.”

The finale Sept. 5 rated a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen.