ABC Cancels 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

ABC has canceled the weekly series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, announcing Thursday that it will

conclude its run in January.

The network will continue to air Extreme Makeover: Home Edition specials after this season.

Home Edition has

run for nine seasons and will conclude with its 200th episode on

Jan. 13. The series finale has the team build seven homes in seven days for tornado

victims in Joplin, Mo.

ABC moved the feel-good reality series from Sunday nights to

Fridays this fall to make room for new drama Once Upon a Time. Several of the network's midseason entries - Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23

and Scandal -- as well as the benched

Cougar Town remain without premiere dates; EM:HE's cancellation leaves room for ABC to shift its schedule to accomodate them.