ABC Cancels 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
ABC has canceled the weekly series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, announcing Thursday that it will
conclude its run in January.
The network will continue to air Extreme Makeover: Home Edition specials after this season.
Home Edition has
run for nine seasons and will conclude with its 200th episode on
Jan. 13. The series finale has the team build seven homes in seven days for tornado
victims in Joplin, Mo.
ABC moved the feel-good reality series from Sunday nights to
Fridays this fall to make room for new drama Once Upon a Time. Several of the network's midseason entries - Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
and Scandal -- as well as the benched
Cougar Town remain without premiere dates; EM:HE's cancellation leaves room for ABC to shift its schedule to accomodate them.
