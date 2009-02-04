ABC Buys MRC’s Bob Saget Sitcom

ABC has picked up Surviving Suburbia, a sitcom starring Bob Saget. The series, produced by Media Rights Capital, was scheduled to run on The CW during the block purchased by the media company on Sunday nights.

Low ratings resulted in that relationship being dissolved, with the network replacing the MRC shows with reruns of Jericho and MGM films.

Surviving Suburbia will debut on ABC April 6 at 9:30 p.m. in a plush timeslot, with reality ratings-getter Dancing With the Stars as its lead-in.

The series follows a relatively normal family living in the suburbs. The exception is Saget, who plays family patriarch Steve Patterson. Steve maintains a cynical view of life in the burbs and in general.

MRC has shot three episodes of the series so far.